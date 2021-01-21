Submit a Project Advertise
World
Garden Room / Hugh Strange Architects

Garden Room / Hugh Strange Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Structure:Price & Myers
  • QS:Burke Hunter Adams
  • Services:p3r
  • City:London
© David Grandorge
Text description provided by the architects. Works within and to the rear of a Grade II listed villa focussed on creating a new garden room which, together with the neighbouring painting studio, shelters under a large Eucalyptus tree. Within this garden environment, the project provides an exercise space and bathing areas, both inside and outside the building.

© David Grandorge
The timber roof structure to the new room is constructed of engineered timber (lumber veneer laminate) and forms a large span opening to the main volume of the building, and a cantilever to the smaller volume.

© David Grandorge
Axo
© David Grandorge
This large span and cantilever together allow a structureless internal corner that is revealed when the sliding doors open, and the space, water, and plants of the interior become intimately linked with the adjacent garden.

© David Grandorge
© David Grandorge
Exposed blockwork walls, and the engineered timber roof structure they support, form the backdrop to a series of luxurious internal linings of Brazilian granite, poured terrazzo flooring, and cherry wood joinery.

© David Grandorge
Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

