Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. 50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD

50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD

Save this project
50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

Courtesy of CCDCourtesy of CCDCourtesy of CCDCourtesy of CCD+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant, Interior Design
Mile, China
  • Interior Designers: CCD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant is situated in a building named "50%Cloud", which follows the design languages of red brick architectural complexes designed by Luo Xu while at the same time subtly incorporating Art Deco Style to maintain its own unique identity. Without a single steel bar or nail, this "utopia" built on red soil is completely composed of local red bricks and blends into nature.  The building looks like a mega art installation and half of a cloud that undulates in the sky. It features solid facades, curved contours, and volumes set at staggering heights.  

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

CCD pays attention to the design of the building entrance in every project, this one is no exception. Inspired by the terrace in Yunnan Province, CCD ingeniously took advantage of the architectural form and gave it a new look. The interior space extends the natural curves of the exteriors, characterized by large-span arches and lofty ceilings. Round openings are carved out on roofs, in order to let daylight filter in. Natural light sources throughout the building are evenly distributed, and people in it can feel the interplay of daylight and cloud shadows.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

All design elements are arranged based on light and under skylights. Natural light tells the passage of time throughout the day and creates diversified spatial experiences.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

CCD team extracts the curved lines of the building and applies them to the entire interior space. Every article in the space is an artwork. The curved steel panel at the entrance leads guests to enter the interior while adding an artistic touch to space and evoking imagination as well.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD
Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

Besides, the thriving greenery inside enlivens the dining atmosphere. Natural light casts onto rough bricks, which are well-matched with soft lighting and tasteful furnishings, together producing an environment that encourages guests to interact with space and nature. The overall interior design turns to dine into fantastic multi-sensory experiences. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of CCD
Courtesy of CCD

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mile, Yunnan, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CCD
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantInterior DesignChina
Cite: "50% Cloud Artists Lounge Restaurant / CCD" 21 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955377/50-percent-cloud-artists-lounge-ccd> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of CCD

半朵云艺术家会客厅 / CCD 香港郑中设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream