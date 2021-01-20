Cempaka Putih House / Studio Arsitektropis

+ 27

Houses • Jakarta, Indonesia Architects: Studio Arsitektropis

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 222 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Celvin Leowardi

Lead Architect: Renhata Katili

Designers: Fadlan Maulana, Albertus Prawata

Contractor: Indobuild

City: Jakarta

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Cempaka Putih House is located in a dense residential area of Centre Jakarta. This house is designed to obtain natural lighting and air. For this reason, the south, west and east sides of the house are constructed not attached to the neighbors’ wall boundaries, which creates space large enough to optimize natural lighting and air into the house. The use of windows in the staircase area also adds natural lighting in the house, and creates lightwell for the house. With this strategy, the house feels bright and provides a spacious atmosphere.

The north side of the house which is also the main side of the house gets very high heat radiation during the day, thus this side is made massive and closed. Meanwhile, to reduce solar thermal radiation on the west, north and east sides, window openings are made on the top floor (second floor) with additional sun protection fins.

The space arrangement in this house is made into 3 parts, they are public, private and service areas. The public area is placed on the ground floor or 1st floor, which in this area can accommodate a large and spacious place for family and friends gathering events. The private area is located on the second floor, where all bedrooms are on this floor, and the service area is located on the 3rd floor, along with the rooftop. The rooftop provides open space with views to escape the busy activities.

The pink façade of the house is part of expressing owner’s cheerful character and the preference of bright color. This pink color has also become the identity of the house and an accent as well as a marker around their neighborhood. The closed façade of the house creates clear boundary that amplifies privacy and protection from crowded neighborhood for the owner. While inside the house, the owner can enjoy an open, spacious, bright, and relaxing ambiance.