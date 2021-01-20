House in Nidau / Jan Kinsbergen

Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Switzerland
  • Lead Architect:Jan Kinsbergen
  • Structure Engineers:Dr. Joseph Schwartz, Dr. Neven Kostic
  • Country:Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. A very small plot on flat terrain. The buildable area almost corresponds to a perfect square of 12.5m x 12.5m. 

When I worked in New York, I used to visit the MoMA quite often. In the Mies van der Rohe exhibition, I discovered the model of the 50fty-50fty house: simple, clear, and very ambitious. Four columns, a plate, a free space.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Since the prototype never got built, the concept intrigued me even more. I took the four columns and stacked the 50fty-50fty house. The columns came in one piece to the site, the plates got attached. The entrance is not through the façade but from underneath. The model remains visible. I am interested in works, which, once completed, still contain the model space.

