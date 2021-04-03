We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Alice Medical Clinic / noak studio + acr arquitetura

Alice Medical Clinic / noak studio + acr arquitetura

© Carolina Lacaz

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Clinic, Wellness Interiors
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: acr arquitetura, noak studio
  Area:  540
  Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Arkos, B DESIGN, By Kamy, Cerâmica Atlas, Colormix, Decortiles, DressALL, Eliane, Fernando Jaegger, Hunter Douglas, Indusparquet, Luxatec, Novo ambiente, PLASTPRIME, Protecnica, Teto Móveis, Tok Stok, VASAP, Way Design
  • Project Team:André Honda, Antonio Carlos Rodrigues, Leonardo Navarro, Mariana Stierli, Rafael Tozo
  • Cliente:Casa Alice
  • Engineering:Salix Engenharia
  • Landscape:Rafaela Novaes
  • City:Pinheiros
  • Country:Brazil
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Despite the purely urban context of the city of São Paulo, the project stands out for its implementation in the middle of a highly wooded road. This peculiarity was enhanced by the architectural project that respected the tree mass present on the site, matching its relevance to that of the old house that underwent renovation.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Also, bringing the conservation of the original structures of the construction there, the work allied with the application of the restoration of environments that were requalified and appropriated new areas that could house the necessary programs for the clinic.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Section
Section
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Combining authenticity, sophistication and a touch of relaxation, the project intended to provide an emotional and familiar experience to users, understanding that this premise was already part of the brand concept. As Alice intends to redefine the relationship between health professionals, with a lot of technology and hospitality, architecture sought to reflect these values ​​in the layout and design.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

On the façade, one of the highlights of the project is the white bioclimatic membrane that makes the visibility near the entrance porch translucent, so as to highlight the internal courtyard from the street, bringing transparency and fluidity to the space. Understanding that this fluidity is part of community life, the internal space was designed to be completely free, without obstacles.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

The areas of medical activities, called the person's room, for the most part, were positioned on the upper floor, in order to privilege privacy in care. The upper floor also offers telemedicine rooms, a family meeting room and administrative space.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

On the ground floor, the gourmet area becomes relevant because it is positioned close to the entrance, configuring a space for living and coexisting with customers. The space was designed to commemorate the residential environment, allowing users to better identify with the location.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Minimalism, materiality and spatiality guaranteed the project the necessary tone to maintain the balance between the sobriety of hospital aesthetics and contemporary residential architecture.

© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz
© Carolina Lacaz

Project location

Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

Cite: "Alice Medical Clinic / noak studio + acr arquitetura" 03 Apr 2021.

