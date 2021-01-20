Two Languages House / Pepa Diaz Arquitecta

+ 18

Design Team: Pepa Díaz, Francisco J. Guillermo

Engineering: Jose Luis Pérez ( zereprojects)

City: Bolnuevo

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house that takes position in its place. At PDA we wanted to rethink the need with which many people of this area arrive: obtaining infinite horizontal surfaces with no sense of belonging to the place where they exist when actually most of them present characteristics that allow us to integrate architecture in its surroundings.

This is a house that takes position in its place. At PDA we wanted to rethink the need with which many people of this area arrive: obtaining infinite horizontal surfaces with no sense of belonging to the place where they exist when actually most of them present characteristics that allow us to integrate architecture in its surroundings.

We have also explored the combination of contemporary languages, moving away from stereotyping currents and styles, obtaining a subtle result, were architecture and nature coexist harmoniously.

We locate those more static and quantifiable uses in the densest and most compact language. On the other hand, the needs of meeting and being both outside and inside are located in the part of the house that presents itself with a lighter language, where the house has no limits between its topography and environment, so that the whole of the plot becomes part of it, taming nature and diluting the inner and outer limit.

The vegetation of trees, bushes... generates a domestic oasis, which takes them far away from neighbouring buildings and the area, allowing the inhabitants to regain contact, in their own home, with nature.