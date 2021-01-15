Saudi Arabia Unveils Plans for Hundred-Mile-Long Linear City

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled plans for a 100-mile long linear city called The Line. Announcing the project in a new video, the city would include a series of walkable communities for a million people with no cars or streets. The project locates essential facilities within a five-minute walk of housing, connected "modules" linking the Red Sea coast with north-west Saudi Arabia as part of the NEOM city-state.

The linear mega-city proposal would be entirely powered by renewable energy. Noting the project's goals, bin Salman said that the entire development will be net-zero and pollution-free. The proposal would supposedly preserve “95 percent” of NEOM’s natural wilderness with transportation needs met by an underground train system. NEOM was first announced in 2017 as a futuristic, $500-billion "free zone" centering on clean-energy and new modes of mobility.

Construction of The Line will start in the first quarter of 2021, and the city is expected to house one million residents by 2030.

News via NEOM