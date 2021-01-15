Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Saudi Arabia Unveils Plans for Hundred-Mile-Long Linear City

Saudi Arabia Unveils Plans for Hundred-Mile-Long Linear City

Save this article
Saudi Arabia Unveils Plans for Hundred-Mile-Long Linear City

Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, has unveiled plans for a 100-mile long linear city called The Line. Announcing the project in a new video, the city would include a series of walkable communities for a million people with no cars or streets. The project locates essential facilities within a five-minute walk of housing, connected "modules" linking the Red Sea coast with north-west Saudi Arabia as part of the NEOM city-state.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of NEOM
Courtesy of NEOM

The linear mega-city proposal would be entirely powered by renewable energy. Noting the project's goals, bin Salman said that the entire development will be net-zero and pollution-free. The proposal would supposedly preserve “95 percent” of NEOM’s natural wilderness with transportation needs met by an underground train system. NEOM was first announced in 2017 as a futuristic, $500-billion "free zone" centering on clean-energy and new modes of mobility.

Construction of The Line will start in the first quarter of 2021, and the city is expected to house one million residents by 2030.

News via NEOM

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Saudi Arabia Unveils Plans for Hundred-Mile-Long Linear City" 15 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/955079/saudi-arabia-unveils-plans-for-hundred-mile-long-linear-city> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream