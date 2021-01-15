Que Dua Restaurant / DDconcept

+ 32

Restaurant • Vietnam Architects: DDconcept

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 6000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Architect In Charge: To Anh Dung

Design Team: Minh Trong, Huy Toan, Viet Tien

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the land of coconuts, which means Que Dua, the master plan consists of a main restaurant and eight separate tents silently appear in the shape of organic materials. The building appeals to the relationship of wind, water, the architecture known as the best recommended local rest stop.

The diners enjoy a massive Me Kong river picture right from the dining tables as an open restaurant. Interestingly, in the separated tents, the feeling of emerging in a tropical garden convinces the visitors to stay longer and come back in the next journey; so on the local diners.

The simplicity of using material and construction in this site successfully creates an atmosphere of the past and present, tradition and modern. The concrete columns in the geometric shape lightly support the system of three dimensions bamboo ceilings and coconut leaves roof, enhancing the term of combining a mix of modern and traditional spirit in design.

In selecting the materials, coconut materials, natural stone, and the other organic objects as the recurring design elements needed to produce a tropical atmosphere. Significantly, the coconut trees are used in their original forms to build the entrance gate and the private tents. The design concept runs through the entire project; even each figures' specific details are adorned with it. Besides, the raw rocks in big size remained nature color playfully set up the Bar in the middle of the restaurant, even the solid stone lavabos in restroom area are still in their raw shape. Moreover, the functional design makes the furniture in the Bar to be unique and fabulous.

Following up with the design spirit, the isolated dinner tables along the river, designed as the swings, bring about the feeling of floating on the water; and the greenery covers the whole ground and rises on a higher level gourd truss and green coconut tops.

The aesthetic of architecture achieves when lighting up the building under the color temperature of raw materials and delicate details. One of the sophisticated figures is the bamboo patterns on the concrete columns; under the warm light, the weighty material becomes softer, lighter than ever.

Generally, the restaurant translates the communication between the green garden and the river. This conversation also connects the air and space from the land to the waterfront through the open architecture.