Brazilian Interiors With Exposed Structures

Many architects tend to prefer using materials and architectural elements in their natural or raw state. It is common to remove ceilings and finishings, especially in renovation projects, to expose a building's structure. This process of reclaiming the natural materials of construction - without incorporating elements to cover the framework, pipes, tubes, and cables - transforms these spaces into places that have nothing to hide.

However, to design projects with exposed structures requires some precautions. To ensure quality, performance, and durability of concrete structures, for example, one must pay attention to many details such as exposure to weather conditions, specification of coatings, rebar protection, placement of the formwork, and correction of imperfections. To learn more about how to better explore the possibilities of exposed concrete, read this article.

Check out our selection of 12 interior design projects in Brazil that highlight the structure's original colors, textures, and shapes by keeping it exposed.

Save this picture! Expansion of Apartment in Brazil Building / Alvorada Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Kok

Save this picture! Arouche Apartment / guará arquitetura + Vão. Image: © André scarpa

Save this picture! MF APARTMENT / Firma + Oitentaedois. Image: © Vivi Spaco

Save this picture! Higienópolis Apartment / Teresa Mascaro. Image: © Pedro Mascaro

Save this picture! Marchi Apartment / Rodrigo Bocater. Image: © Luiza Schreier

Save this picture! Apartment 3 Zero 8 / Debaixo do Bloco Arquitetura. Image: © Joana França

Save this picture! Trianon Apartment / Mira Arquitetos + Jrcarq. Image: © Manuel Sá

Save this picture! Apartment AMRA7 / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + Bruno Rossi Arquitetos. Image: © Nelson Kon

Save this picture! Graúna Apartment / Matú Arquitetura. Image: © Cris Farhat