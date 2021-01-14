Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House in Matadepera / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

House in Matadepera / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez+ 21

© Aitor Estévez
Text description provided by the architects. This home is located on the slopes of the Sant Llorenç del Munt i l'Obac Natural Park and, therefore, in a setting of stunning natural scenery. It forms part of a low-density residential area, in which a succession of detached single-family dwellings is camouflaged amid the surrounding landscape. All of them are built on generously-sized, sloping plots.

© Aitor Estévez
Site plan
© Aitor Estévez
Two premises form the basis of the design choices: The elevation of the house’s location on the plot should offer privacy and intimacy from the street, while simultaneously enabling an interior/exterior transition of the property that is permeable and fluid.

© Aitor Estévez
Section
© Aitor Estévez
Level 0 of the house. together with the mark that it leaves. must respect, and sustain as far as possible, the abundant pre-existing native vegetation. The house is therefore surrounded by holm oaks, common oaks and Mediterranean shrubbery.

© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez
There is another important attribute that must be highlighted: the plot faces south because of its façade looking out onto the street. The U-shaped house plan allows us a sunny inner courtyard for the pool to be situated, and where every moment of daytime is soaked up.

© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez
This solution ensures privacy for the property, and becomes the backbone of the project: a central access space - open, flexible and highly permeable from the exterior - that separates day and night. So the microcosm of the home revolves around this inner courtyard and its pool. A spiral stairway takes us up to the upper floor, where the studio and its horizontal balcony connect us with the wonderful scenery and nature that surrounds us.

© Aitor Estévez
The abstraction of the bush-hammered concrete that superbly envelops the house - like a waistcoat - is diluted amid the green surroundings of the property. A piano presides over the home's central space, where the owners, great music lovers, can enjoy it while tuning in to the natural environment.

© Aitor Estévez
