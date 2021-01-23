Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. Colombia
  5. MIM Itinerant Museum of Memory and Identity of Montes de María / AEU

MIM Itinerant Museum of Memory and Identity of Montes de María / AEU

Save this project
MIM Itinerant Museum of Memory and Identity of Montes de María / AEU

© Sergio Gómez© Sergio Gómez© Sergio Gómez© Sergio Gómez+ 25

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Museum, Temporary Installations
Colombia
  • Architects: AEU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1926 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Sergio Gómez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, HASSLACHER NORICA TIMBER, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architects:Carlos Puerta, Verónica Ortiz
  • Design Team:Santiago Arbeláez Danilo Sepúlveda, Hernán Castaño
  • Client:Colectivo de Comunicaciones Montes de María Línea 21
  • Promoters:Centro Nacional de Memoria Histórica, Embajada de Francia en Colombia, Centro Ático, Ibermuseos, Corporación Opción Legal
  • Museum Design:Estudio Mapping
  • Structural Engineer:Hugo Abril Asociados
  • Electric Design:IGS Ingeniería
  • Consultants:Asesoría bioclimática: LaB Arquitectura Bioclimática
  • Construction:De La Espriella CyC (construcción inicial)
  • Country:Colombia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Text description provided by the architects. In Colombia, the armed conflict experienced has strongly impacted the life of an entire country, and Los Montes de María region in Bolívar and Sucre provinces has suffered the horrors of violence for over half a century.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez
Save this picture!
Plan - General
Plan - General
Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

The building is conceived as an itinerant device to recover communities' speech with the objective of making memory a path for a reunion, overcoming fear and pain. This museum represents a platform for symbolic healing of wounds left by armed conflict, seeking to strengthen coexistence, organization, and social mobilization, through dialogue and confluence in its roaming around the territory.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Its visitors find audiovisual and oral narrations content in a space that recalls their region's traditional dwellings, resorting to memory and identity through its inhabitants’ narratives, their experiences amid conflict, and projections they make on their territory.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

The 179.15 m2 is a collapsible pavilion built in a perimeter-portal-frames structural system with glued laminated timber and metal joints and anchors.

It solves five important premises: economic cost, adaptability, modularity, climatic comfort, and earthquake resistance.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Its structure is made up of adaptable to terrain irregularities metal legs, modular 2,54 m wide and 2,75 m long wooden beams and columns grid, vertical wooden blinds enclosure that facilitates interior museum space natural ventilation and lighting, and opal cellular polycarbonate cover cladding.

The modular system allows building assembly and disassembly to be carried out in 3 days, obtaining storage and transport agility, and easing its packaging, a fundamental aspect that responds efficiently to 3 months estimated museum roaming time.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

XXVII Colombian Biennial of Architecture and Urbanism 2020. Dicken Castro Duque Award. Interior Architecture and Ephemeral Architecture.  Evaluation procedure: “The piece for the traveling museum excellently combines the concepts of the container, contained and the meaning of its intended use. Its inspiration in traditional dwellings leads to a morphological result that is adaptable to the Colombian regions that refer to, making its deployment less unfamiliar even in a local plaza, where it naturally distinguishes and dignifies the conditions that inspired it.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

The relationship of the exterior to the interior is unhurried, which provides a welcoming transition toward the moving content, exhibited in spatiality and walkthrough that invites reflection. The formwork of the facade facilitates ventilation and likewise provides visual permeability that captures the curiosity of passerby, making them part as an observer. The technique of its design and construction is impeccable, it is appreciably easy to handle and assemble, in addition to using adequately treated wood from reforestation efforts.

The museum exhibition is complicated in its content but accessible for a population that anxiously interacts with it, surely seeking to seed new hopes.”

Save this picture!
© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Montes de María Region, Departments of Bolívar and Sucre, Colombia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AEU
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumTemporary installationsColombia
Cite: "MIM Itinerant Museum of Memory and Identity of Montes de María / AEU" [MIM — Museo Itinerante de la Memoria y la Identidad de los Montes de María / AEU] 23 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954970/mim-itinerant-museum-of-memory-and-identity-of-montes-de-maria-aeu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream