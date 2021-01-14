Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  5. and wander MARUNOUCHI / Schemata Architects

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.© Nacasa & Partners Inc.© Nacasa & Partners Inc.© Nacasa & Partners Inc.+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Chiyoda City, Japan
  • Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  • Design Team:Yui Matsushita, Raheon Min
  • Construction:GIKAKU
  • Lighting Plan:GLORY Limited
  • City:Chiyoda City
  • Country:Japan
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Text description provided by the architects. and wander's product lineup is characterized by unisex design and a large variety of colors. You can fully understand qualities of the products only by holding each product in your hand one by one. We thought that the joy of discovering each item one by one by holding it in your hands is the way to enjoy shopping at and wander, and also that changes in each of the items bring about fresh changes from season to season.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Plan
Plan
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

To facilitate changes in the store layout, we hung a 1.5m x 1.5m structural grid system with power supplies from the ceiling and installed a movable system designed to hang lights, hangers, mesh panels, mirrors, posters, fitting rooms among others as needed.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Furthermore, while the above-mentioned grid system is a part of common specifications for all and wanderer stores, we hope that each store will customize it as needed to create a different design for customers to enjoy. This time, we took advantage of the narrow and long store space to create an impressive spatial effect by hanging linear lightings that continues all the way to the back from the grid system.

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
Section
Section

Because it is located in Marunouochi, a vibrant business district in Tokyo, there are many stores catering to mature customers which spaces are filled with warm colors. In this context, we aimed to emphasize the brand's strong commitment to design by creating a white glowing store space with a mortar floor, neutral white linear lighting and exposed concrete ceiling.  

© Nacasa & Partners Inc.
© Nacasa & Partners Inc.

