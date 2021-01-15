Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  DESCENTE BLANC Beijing / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

DESCENTE BLANC Beijing / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

DESCENTE BLANC Beijing / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Chaoyang Qu, China
  Architect In Charge:Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects
  Design Team:Yasunori Nakano
  Construction:北京安鼎建设有限公司
  Collaboration:village (graphic)
  City:Chaoyang Qu
  Country:China
Text description provided by the architects. DESCENTE BLANC opened its first store in Beijing, China. It has a floor area of 290㎡, exceptionally large for a DESCENTE BLANC store, which is five times the size of the recently opened store in Sapporo.

Plan
Plan
We redesigned a process in which "a staff member goes to pick up products from stock and deliver them to a customer," installed a vertically movable hanger rack system to facilitate the process and create a store space that keeps changing from day to day.

Until now, hanger racks alone did not provide enough storage and stock spaces enclosed with walls were necessary. In this case, we eliminated fixed storage spaces by incorporating a motorized movable storage system with sufficient storage capacity. In this way, the stock was literally integrated into the store and became something to be displayed.

Section
Section
In addition, since the scale of the store is the largest among all DESCENTE BLANC stores, we carefully studied how products will look when a considerable number of vertically movable hanger racks come together, and took advantage of the large frontage and depth of the space to place the vertically movable hanger rack system in such a way that products look attractive when seen from the plaza in front of the store.

Project location

Address:19 Sanlitun Rd, Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China

Schemata Architects
Jo Nagasaka
Cite: "DESCENTE BLANC Beijing / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka" 15 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

