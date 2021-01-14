Submit a Project Advertise
  5. House U / Shinta Hamada Architects

  • Architect In Charge:Shinta Hamada Architects
  • Structure Design:Masatoshi Sudo Architects
  • Contractor:Okamura-Kengyo
  • Country:Japan
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located in a suburban agricultural area, with rice fields on the east side, a shrine surrounded by forests on the south side, a residential area on the west side, and fields on the north side.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Feeing such natural environments every day, three families (eight members) with different hobbies and lifestyles live under one large roof in this house. Therefore, we designed a simple architecture that can flexibly respond to future changes in the family and easily change the floor plan.  

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Plan
Plan
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

First, we planned a compact square building in the center of the long and narrow site. Then planned two gardens, a private garden on the north side and an open garden that can also be used as a parking space on the south side. As the main composition of the building, we distributed four cores consisting of kitchen, bathroom, toilet and entrance, and set up four private rooms of the same size between these cores.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

And the central space where all the rooms are related was made into a common space. And we designed a large roof to block the strong sunlight and rain and wind peculiar to this area, and provided a large opening in a part of the roof to guide natural light to the central space with no windows.

Diagram
Diagram

Each private room are located at the four corners of the building, so the landscapes you can see are different. And by designing a deep under-roof space made of the same material as the interior, we created a space that feels wider than the real area. On the other hand, when you open the door, you can always connect to the central common space, and you can feel the connection of your family wherever you are.

© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

