World
SV House / Sommet

SV House / Sommet

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
  • Architects: Sommet
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3767 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Cortizo, Knauf, ACT 3D, S.C.A, Trimble Navigation, VASA
  • Lead Architects:Sebastian Fernandez de Cordova, Maria Ines Saavedra, Mariano Donoso, Erika Peinado
  • Design Team:Diego Frias Salazar
  • Structural Engineering:Fernando Aragon
  • Hydrosanitary Engineering:Federico Ferrufino
  • Electrical Engineering:Reynaldo Cabrera
  • Landscape:Maria Ines Saavedra
  • City:Santa Cruz de la Sierra
  • Country:Bolivia
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

Text description provided by the architects. SV House is located in a gated community in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. The terrain is completely flat and is surrounded by existing housing. From the street we can see a solid brick façade that creates privacy on the inside, however, the rear façade is completely transparent, introducing the exterior surroundings on the interior of the house.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The ground level is organized under the free plan scheme, allowing fluidity among the office space, the living-room, the kitchen and the barbeque area. The service area is located on the front of the house, adjacent to the garage. On the top floor are located the bedrooms, which are linearly organized and distributed by a corridor that serves as a temporary desk and TV room. 

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
Section 01
Section 01
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The structure of the house is composed of metal columns and beams. These columns respond to a grid that dictates the modulation of the glass enclosure, creating symmetry between the façade and the interior of the house. On the other hand, the metal beams highlight the slabs on the façade and become the main protagonists on the formal expression of the house. 

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

The roof of this 350m2 house is composed of a combination of a canal beam and calamine. The top floor is a combination of reinforced concrete slabs and beams and count with a 5cm concrete molding that creates the concrete ceiling on the exterior of the house.

© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
© Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma

