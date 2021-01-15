Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Iran
  5. Autism Garden / Hajm.e.Sabz

Autism Garden / Hajm.e.Sabz

Save this project
Autism Garden / Hajm.e.Sabz

© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi© Farshid Nasrabadi+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare, Wellbeing
Khomeini Shahr, Iran
  • Architects: Hajm.e.Sabz
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Farshid Nasrabadi
  • Design Team:Masoud Ghasemi, Saeideh Hashemzadeh
  • Structural Engineer:Behrouz Mohseni
  • Mechanical Engineer:Iman Emami
  • Electrical Engineer:Yavar Sedaghat Kish
  • Construction:Masoud Arefi
  • Client:Isfahan Zainab Charity
  • City:Khomeini Shahr
  • Country:Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Text description provided by the architects. Autism is a developmental disorder characterized by troubles with social interaction, communication, and verbal behaviors. Treatments are done face-to-face, at long hours and hence, these treatments are very expensive, and usually, families cannot afford them. Therefore, the charity helps families in need. In 2015, a 3,000 square meter garden with an old building and a swimming pool was donated to use as a playground for children because they could not use the public recreation area.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

The utilization of the garden should be planned in such a way to answer the following questions. 1- Providing garden maintenance costs 2- Optimization of irrigation and water supply systems 3- Making money for charity from renting the building 4- Using the garden building for charity community programs including public education 5. Locating of the new building on the old building footprint for legal and environmental reasons 6- Children with autism use the garden recreation area as a nature school.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Therefore, it was decided to use the Garden as a nature school for children with autism, and the building would be used to hold meetings, training courses and raise revenue from tenants to hold public and private meetings and events. A wide range of activities was expected for this project, so that designing a building with a specific performance was not an option. It was also assured that these demands were constantly changing over time. Therefore, a solution should be sought that would be flexible enough to respond to different functions.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Eventually, this shared structure was planned in three zones; the main zone, support zone, and an intermediary zone as the link between them. In this way, various utilization options were created by managing the mix of main and support areas. Requirements for gatherings, meetings, training courses, philanthropists and authorities, take place in the main zone; this space is completely transparent to the garden, which can be integrated with the outside space by sliding glass doors. Support spaces for serving the main activities including the bathroom, the kitchen, the management rooms, the consultant rooms, and the warehouse was identified.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

According to the zoning done in the concept stage, the structure of the building consists of four pairs of concrete walls, the distance between any pair of walls is using for space connections of the building and the passage of the facility. Four pairs of pillars are connected by joist blocks. The rest of the deck is consoled to the main structure as slab and concrete beam. As a result, at the edge of the building, the height of openings will be as high as possible. The project attempted to maximize the integrity of the form, structure, and other elements of the project, and avoid using any excessive elements.

Save this picture!
© Farshid Nasrabadi
© Farshid Nasrabadi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Khomeini Shahr, Isfahan, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hajm.e.Sabz
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareWellbeingIran
Cite: "Autism Garden / Hajm.e.Sabz" 15 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954910/autism-garden-haj-sabz> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream