Donado Building / moarqs

Donado Building / moarqs

© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
DTL, Argentina
  • Architects: moarqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  796
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographer:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: ALPOLIC, PERI, Acnidar, Grupo Edfan, Hydro, Loma Negra, VASA
  • Lead Architect:Ignacio Montaldo
  • Construcción Y Desarrollo:EDFAN S.A.
  • Collaborators:Oscar Garcia, SofíaTomaselli, Angel Tundis, Christian Dragan
  • Render:Jerónimo Bailat
  • Models:Adele Guerri, Ayumi Oshiro
  • Structure:German Comas, Fernando Saludas
  • Soil Mechanics:Eugenio Mendiguren
  • Sanitary Engineer:Eduardo Gamulin
  • Electrical Engineering:Daniel Milito
  • Lighting:Veronica La Cruz
  • Thermomechanical, Electrical And Special Systems Engineering:Hector Parma
  • Aluminium Joinery:Fernando Aragona. Alucon
  • City:DTL
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a small collective housing building in the city of Buenos Aires on an urban plot of 8.66 meters wide and 33 meters deep. The project works with an independent concrete structure where columns and beams are hidden in the different wall enclosures such as the dividing wall and the interior divisions that organize the housing units. A vertical patio in the center of the plant organizes the circulation and access from an illuminated space with a tree in the center that will grow up every year and manifesting the cycle of the seasons from the change of color of the leaves. The material and color palette is very simple and seeks the greatest possible continuity between the interior and the exterior.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The search for a flat facade on the urban front produces the incorporation of the expansions into the volume itself by adding another “atmosphere” within the small rooms. These “interior” balconies are distributed in “tresbolillo” to reinforce the proposal of a plan without continuity solution. The façade is completely insulated and then protected with an aluminum cladding that materializes a 15cm deep fabric that reinforces the visualization of the metric of the module that conforms it and proposes a visual composition from the deep shade in the three steps of the balconies and the short shadow of the weft that makes up the lining.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axo
Axo
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

The other material with which the project is constructed are the reflections of the large glazed cloths that, far from being transparent, produce a reflective solid that varies all the time with the different types of light they receive throughout the day and are opposed to the deep shadow of the balconies.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Plan - Second floor
Plan - Second floor
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

El otro material con el que se construye el proyecto son los reflejos de los grandes paños vidriados que lejos de ser transparentes, producen un solido reflectante que varía todo el tiempo con los diferentes tipos de luz que reciben a lo largo del día y se contraponen a la sombra profunda de los balcones.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Donado 4432, C1430 DTL, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Cite: "Donado Building / moarqs" [Edificio Donado 4432 / moarqs] 14 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

