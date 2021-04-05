We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Crucita House / TALLER AGF

Crucita House / TALLER AGF

© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica© Apertura Arquitectónica+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Alvarado, Mexico
  • Architects: TALLER AGF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Apertura Arquitectónica
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, CASTEL, Indalum, Interceramic, Ladrillera Mecanizada, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: Abelardo J. González Franco
  • Design Team:Germán Salvador, Eduardo Arguea, Pedro Hernández
  • Engineering:Apolinar Cortéz Sánchez
  • City:Alvarado
  • Country:Mexico
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Crucita is a house located within a private residential condominum in Alvarado, Veracruz. The architectural program was given by the clients and was very clear from the beginning, to give priority to social areas.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
The house is divided into 3 levels. From the natural level of the terrain, parking is at a basement placed medium level below of the house where you can find the daily entrance to the house, a small wine cellar and a bathroom. This way it is possible to maximize the area in ground floor, where the house is mainly inhabbited. Finally, at the third level, you will find the service areas.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
© Apertura Arquitectónica
The house seeks to be introverted from the street with high concrete walls, and a natural vegetation wall formed by palms and tropical species. Access to the house is by means of a small stair that rises to the middle level flanked by a water fountain. One enters the house at a height that compresses you, to later expand the to a higher ceiling space. The social area is a totally open plan that opens to a back garden with a terrace and a pool.

© Apertura Arquitectónica
Section - 04
Section - 04
© Apertura Arquitectónica
