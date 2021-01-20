Serious Question: How Will Our Future Cities Look Like?

Save this picture! Panorama of Zhujiang New Town, Guangzhou, China. Image © Shutterstock - Pavel L Photo and Video

From climate crisis to How Will We Live Together, as we face the current and accentuated global challenges many of our ideas about the cities of tomorrow are changing. So how will the city of the future be?

The preoccupation with population growth and its effects on urban centers in the coming decades is no small matter, especially when considering how it will impact work and mobility. Not only will there be almost 10 billion on planet Earth by 2050, but the majority of them will live in cities, with the ever-present threat of a new pandemic.

How Will We Live Together? - the main question introduced in the Venice Biennale 2020 (now 2021 due Covid-19) has become more relevant than ever. Faced with doubts, we are certain that we are going to need more places for us to live.

According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the construction sector is responsible for up to 30% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Definitely one of our biggest concerns. As climate change induces more volatile events and long-term sea level rises, is there a new kind of city coming our way?

It's time to think about where we direct our energies as humans and to reassess the work that we do that brings us happiness; and the cities that will allow us to do that.

We want to offer our readers the space to share their thoughts on how future cities will look like. The comments will be curated and published in an upcoming article.