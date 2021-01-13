Tiny Office / delavegacanolasso

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

+ 26

Design Team: delaVegaCanolasso

Construction: tini

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. Tiny is prefabricated modules made in Spain in 60 days and transported to any location. Each model comes ready-to-use and is fully furnished.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

This featured module was for a garden office, fully custom-made for the client’s needs. The module seamlessly blends into the trees and has magnificent views of the oak garden. The module is made of a Corten Steel frame lined with OSB Poplar wood, insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

All kitchen furniture, cabinets and worktables are made of local wood, pine and poplar. The chairs are custom made by Dr. Cato, and the remaining furnishings are midcentury. The walls are decorated with works from delavegacanolasso, antique fabrics sewn by machine with unique designs. The space also features a collection of interior plants from Selvaviva.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The result is a space that maximizes every square meter, and provides a warm environment from which to work, rest, and observe nature.

Save this picture! © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)