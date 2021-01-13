Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Tiny Office / delavegacanolasso

Tiny Office / delavegacanolasso

Tiny Office / delavegacanolasso

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

  Curated by Clara Ott
Hospitality Architecture, Installations & Structures
Madrid, Spain
  Design Team:delaVegaCanolasso
  Construction:tini
  City:Madrid
  Country:Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Text description provided by the architects. Tiny is prefabricated modules made in Spain in 60 days and transported to any location. Each model comes ready-to-use and is fully furnished.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Sketch
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
This featured module was for a garden office, fully custom-made for the client’s needs. The module seamlessly blends into the trees and has magnificent views of the oak garden. The module is made of a Corten Steel frame lined with OSB Poplar wood, insulated with 12cm of recycled cotton.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Axonometry
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
All kitchen furniture, cabinets and worktables are made of local wood, pine and poplar. The chairs are custom made by Dr. Cato, and the remaining furnishings are midcentury. The walls are decorated with works from delavegacanolasso, antique fabrics sewn by machine with unique designs. The space also features a collection of interior plants from Selvaviva.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Detail
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
The result is a space that maximizes every square meter, and provides a warm environment from which to work, rest, and observe nature.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

delavegacanolasso
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSpain
Cite: "Tiny Office / delavegacanolasso" [Tini despacho / delavegacanolasso] 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

