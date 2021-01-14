Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Apartment Renovation in Singapore / Studio Wills + Architects

Apartment Renovation in Singapore / Studio Wills + Architects

© Khoo Guo Jie© Finbarr Fallon© Khoo Guo Jie© Finbarr Fallon+ 17

Singapore
  • Lead Architects:Ng William, Kho Keguang
  • Design Team:Ng William, Kho Keguang
  • Engineering:CAGA Consultants Pte Ltd
  • Interior Fitting Out:Sin Hiap Chuan Woodworks
  • General Contractor:Wah Sheng Construction Pte Ltd
  • Country:Singapore
© Finbarr Fallon
Text description provided by the architects. PROJECT #13 is a renovation to a 30-year old HDB FLAT. The project seeks to re-examine the ‘interface’ between the flat and the public corridor, create a sense of space within a ‘MICRO’ FLAT, address the requirements of 2 PROGRAMS (an OFFICE and a HOME), and achieve a ‘framework’ to enable the FUTURE-PROOFING of the flat.

© Khoo Guo Jie
Nested in a public housing block served by common corridors, such corridors were originally envisioned as social interaction spaces. However over time many units facing these corridors were observed to have their curtains permanently drawn over its windows as a result of the changing behavioural patterns with increased need for privacy of its occupants.

Plan
Plan

The introduction of a foyer, as the first space off the corridor, resulted in a ‘buffer zone’ between the public and private domains and 2 separate entry points enabling the spaces within to OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY.

© Khoo Guo Jie
The need to accommodate the requirements of the office and home, lead to CO-SHARING of facilities and SPACE-SAVING strategies of compacting functions at strategic locations.

© Finbarr Fallon
Louvered windows and epoxy flooring, commonly found in such flats, were adopted throughout the interior to assimilate the flat with its neighbours. Internal surfaces were kept white for daylight reflection with accents of timber for a warm appearance.

© Khoo Guo Jie
The result is a new flat that re-engages the corridor in varying degrees of openness and privacy, an interior of contrasting spaces which is open yet intimate and a ‘framework’ that allows EASY RE/ADAPTATION for a VARIETY OF USES (office and home) and a VARIETY OF USE PATTERNS (one or more households) within a formerly single-use residential unit.

© Finbarr Fallon
PROJECT #13, while small in scale, hopes to serve as impetus for the RE-PURPOSING of a HDB flat where more than 80% of Singapore’s population resides, sustaining it over the course of the building’s life.

Studio Wills + Architects
