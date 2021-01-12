Ibiuna VF House / DT Estúdio

+ 21

Houses • Ibiúna, Brazil Architects: DT Estúdio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 75 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2016

Photographs Photographs: Revoada Estudio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Alwitra , Ita Construtora Manufacturers:

Engineering: Ratz Engenharia

Structure: Ita construtora

City: Ibiúna

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With the arrival of the grandkids came the desire to completely remodel the country house in Ibiuna, Sao Paulo. The idea was not only to update the existing house but also to create an annex where the clients could have guest without compromising their privacy. One of the main requests was to integrate the space with the surroundings.

For that reason large windows and doors were used in both spaces. To speed up the construction and minimize losses the new addition was built in a laminated pre fab wooden structure. The concept of the house is quite simple: two suites, both with their own terraces, connected to a main living area. In both rooms corner windows were installed to amplify the space and integrate the are with the surrounding nature.

For the roofing of the blocks, two different types were used. Traditional ceramic tiles were installed over the kitchen and TV room area and a classic lightweight solution over the other blocks: flat roofs with Alwitra and timber. These aesthetic combination creates delicate facades, volumetric rhythm and interesting internal spaces showcasing the wooden structure.