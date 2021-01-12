Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Ibiuna VF House / DT Estúdio

Ibiuna VF House / DT Estúdio

Houses
Ibiúna, Brazil
  Architects: DT Estúdio
  Area: 75
  Year: 2016
  Photographs: Revoada Estudio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Alwitra, Ita Construtora
  Engineering: Ratz Engenharia
  Structure: Ita construtora
  City: Ibiúna
  Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. With the arrival of the grandkids came the desire to completely remodel the country house in Ibiuna, Sao Paulo. The idea was not only to update the existing house but also to create an annex where the clients could have guest without compromising their privacy. One of the main requests was to integrate the space with the surroundings.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
For that reason large windows and doors were used in both spaces. To speed up the construction and minimize losses the new addition was built in a laminated pre fab wooden structure. The concept of the house is quite simple: two suites, both with their own terraces, connected to a main living area. In both rooms corner windows were installed to amplify the space and integrate the are with the surrounding nature.

Elevation - South
Elevation - South
For the roofing of the blocks, two different types were used. Traditional ceramic tiles were installed over the kitchen and TV room area and a classic lightweight solution over the other blocks: flat roofs with Alwitra and timber. These aesthetic combination creates delicate facades, volumetric rhythm and interesting internal spaces showcasing the wooden structure.

DT Estúdio
Office

Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "Ibiuna VF House / DT Estúdio" 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

