Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Terra Cafe / BONE Studio

Terra Cafe / BONE Studio

Save this project
Terra Cafe / BONE Studio
Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

© Oculis Project© Oculis Project© Oculis Project© Oculis Project+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: BONE Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Oculis Project
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Restoration Hardware, FLOS, Fornace Brioni, MatteoBrioni, Oryx
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

Text description provided by the architects. Terra embodies a timeless eatery, where traditional construction and application techniques evoke a homelike and hospitable experience. Aware of the busy and loud surroundings, Bone aimed to create a retreat from the buzzing city — Terra is designed to contrast the urban surroundings.

For Bone, creating a sheltering atmosphere was imperative. The interior space is reminiscent of a courtyard. The lush garden envelopes the shop and acts as a natural barrier from the surrounding streets while sheltering its inhabitants in the grounded terrace. Interwoven amongst the interior space, the greenery allows guests to enjoy a private moment during their dining experience. Five- meter-high pivoting glass doors welcome visitors to the interior dining space from all three facades. The shop faces the east, allowing sharp rays of sunlight to penetrate through the clear glass doors during the brisk hours of the day. The sunlight also exposes the hues and undulations of the clay walls and uneven surfaces of the terracotta tiles.

Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

A slot punctuates the cacao walls and frames the hand-hammered column at the center of the space. The tailor-made kitchen displays the talent that prevails behind the Mediterranean cuisine and allows guests to enjoy the culinary energy. All equipment is integrated, producing a refined working space with seamless counters.

Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

With a strong desire to blend architecture and craftmanship, Bone worked alongside several talented specialists that helped compose the space. The raw earth surfaces emulate different colors that are natural and pigment free. Clays from different parts of Italy have been sourced by Matteo Brioni, who developed the traditional raw earth surface finish that is healthy, hypoallergenic, versatile, and sinuously adaptable to any surface. Matteo’s brothers, who own Fornace Brioni, have also collaborated with Bone to compose the terracotta floor tiles that grace the space with their imperfections and artisanal craft.

Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

The earthy materiality and hues of Terra play an essential role in the intimate feel of the space as the monochromatic palette soothes the brutalist forms. Warm materials were considered, such as reclaimed and weathered woods, linen fabrics, smoked metals, as well as handmade ceramics. The strategically arranged projector and spotlights lay emphasis on the romantic atmosphere and the different textures and tones of the space.

Save this picture!
© Oculis Project
© Oculis Project

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BONE Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Terra Cafe / BONE Studio" 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954823/terra-cafe-bone-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream