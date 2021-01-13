Terra Cafe / BONE Studio

+ 20

Architect In Charge: BONE Studio

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Text description provided by the architects. Terra embodies a timeless eatery, where traditional construction and application techniques evoke a homelike and hospitable experience. Aware of the busy and loud surroundings, Bone aimed to create a retreat from the buzzing city — Terra is designed to contrast the urban surroundings.

For Bone, creating a sheltering atmosphere was imperative. The interior space is reminiscent of a courtyard. The lush garden envelopes the shop and acts as a natural barrier from the surrounding streets while sheltering its inhabitants in the grounded terrace. Interwoven amongst the interior space, the greenery allows guests to enjoy a private moment during their dining experience. Five- meter-high pivoting glass doors welcome visitors to the interior dining space from all three facades. The shop faces the east, allowing sharp rays of sunlight to penetrate through the clear glass doors during the brisk hours of the day. The sunlight also exposes the hues and undulations of the clay walls and uneven surfaces of the terracotta tiles.

A slot punctuates the cacao walls and frames the hand-hammered column at the center of the space. The tailor-made kitchen displays the talent that prevails behind the Mediterranean cuisine and allows guests to enjoy the culinary energy. All equipment is integrated, producing a refined working space with seamless counters.

With a strong desire to blend architecture and craftmanship, Bone worked alongside several talented specialists that helped compose the space. The raw earth surfaces emulate different colors that are natural and pigment free. Clays from different parts of Italy have been sourced by Matteo Brioni, who developed the traditional raw earth surface finish that is healthy, hypoallergenic, versatile, and sinuously adaptable to any surface. Matteo’s brothers, who own Fornace Brioni, have also collaborated with Bone to compose the terracotta floor tiles that grace the space with their imperfections and artisanal craft.

The earthy materiality and hues of Terra play an essential role in the intimate feel of the space as the monochromatic palette soothes the brutalist forms. Warm materials were considered, such as reclaimed and weathered woods, linen fabrics, smoked metals, as well as handmade ceramics. The strategically arranged projector and spotlights lay emphasis on the romantic atmosphere and the different textures and tones of the space.