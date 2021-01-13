Bangkok Prep II Block D / Plan Architect

+ 42

Architect In Charge: Plan Architect Company Limited

Design Team: Sinn Phonghanyudh, Wara Jithpratugs, Prempajak Teyarajkul

City: Khet Watthana

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok Preps building D, located on the Bangkok Preps Secondary Campus, is mainly use for grade 10-12 classroom, sixth form and spacious common space for student activities.

With the limitation of land area which sitting next to the existing building, the building is designed to place a gap as big as it can be between them, provided the wide front to be common area in front of the classrooms and created visual linkage between common space area and football field outside.

The main space in the building is a big-step alike linking from top to bottom allowed natural light get through the corridor. Meanwhile, the building shape is also created the pocket court between two buildings provided outdoor common space for more student's activities.