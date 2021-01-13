Submit a Project Advertise
Bangkok Prep II Block D / Plan Architect

Bangkok Prep II Block D / Plan Architect

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, High School
Khet Watthana, Thailand
  • Architects: Plan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Panoramic Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bluescope, Fórmica, Shara, TOA, WILLY
  • Architect In Charge:Plan Architect Company Limited
  • Design Team:Sinn Phonghanyudh, Wara Jithpratugs, Prempajak Teyarajkul
  • City:Khet Watthana
  • Country:Thailand
© Panoramic Studio
Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok Preps building D, located on the Bangkok Preps Secondary Campus, is mainly use for grade 10-12 classroom, sixth form and spacious common space for student activities.

© Panoramic Studio
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Panoramic Studio
With the limitation of land area which sitting next to the existing building, the building is designed to place a gap as big as it can be between them, provided the wide front to be common area in front of the classrooms and created visual linkage between common space area and football field outside.

© Panoramic Studio
Sections
Sections
© Panoramic Studio
The main space in the building is a big-step alike linking from top to bottom allowed natural light get through the corridor.  Meanwhile, the building shape is also created the pocket court between two buildings provided outdoor common space for more student's activities. 

© Panoramic Studio
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsHigh SchoolThailand
Cite: "Bangkok Prep II Block D / Plan Architect" 13 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954804/bangkok-prep-ii-block-d-plan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

