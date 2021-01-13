Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Danshari Coffee / sgnhA

Danshari Coffee / sgnhA

© Chimnon studio© Chimnon studio© Chimnon studio© Chimnon studio+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Vietnam
  • Architects: sgnhA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chimnon studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Daikin, Dulux, INAX, Adobe, Caesar, Cat Van Loi, Panasonic, Trimble Navigation
  • Design Team:Nguyen Duc Tuan Anh, Nguyen Thi Khanh Nguyen, Vu Yen Nhi
  • Clients:Danshari
  • City:Ciudad Ho Chi Minh (Saigón)
  • Country:Vietnam
© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

Text description provided by the architects. Over the past quarter century, the Orange Jasmine tree has been silently standing there in the corner of the garden, as the guardian witnessing the changing space, first the old house and then the coffee shop of today - Danshari coffee. Danshari occupies the first 2 floors of a four-story house.

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio
Layouts
Layouts
© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

All the family activities now take place only on the upper floors. The skeleton frame of the house remains almost the same, while the skin has been re-designed to serve new functions. Inspired by modern architecture - the triumph of vernacular architecture in Vietnam in the 20th century as well as V60 coffee dripper - logo of the coffee shop, the bespoken concrete breeze blocks, as the accent of the new skin, strategically absorb the context into the building through their hollows.

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

Whether they’re the lively living activities of the neighborhood on the ground floor or they’re direct sunlight and natural ventilation, into the common corridor, on the upper floors. The breeze blocks also recall atmosphere of the old Saigon to minimal coffee space.

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

Danshari can be accessed through a hidden entrance at the farthest corner. Once the door is open, the whole scene of the ground floor comes into sight - a communal table, an open brew bar and linear window seats oriented towards the garden. Spiral staircase leads to the balcony of the first floor where the surroundings gradually emerge. Scenery of the alley, the common yard, the century trees over the main road are all covered.

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio
Axo
Axo

The modernism inspiration can be traced in the materials selected: terrazzo and exposed aggregate finish with diverse options of density and color to create desired types of surfaces, which have become signatures of Danshari. Last but not least, wood is added to balance the material palette. These 3 materials, resonated with light, the garden, the aroma of roasted coffee bean and the sound of daily life, have made Danshari atmosphere in the middle of Chợ Lớn, Saigon.

© Chimnon studio
© Chimnon studio

Project location

Address:Cd Ho Chi Minh (Saigón), Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

