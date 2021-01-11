Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Milson Road Studio / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Milson Road Studio / Jonathan Tuckey Design

Save this project
Milson Road Studio / Jonathan Tuckey Design

© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain© James Brittain+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Museums & Exhibit, Office Buildings
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. Jonathan Tuckey Design’s new office is the conversion of a derelict pub in West London – dating back to 1884 – into a new studio, and doubles in function as a gallery and lecture theatre. The office can be found in the shadow of the V&A’s Blythe House and around the corner from Olympia and the new Design Museum.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Sitting within an immediate local scene of eclectic Victorian architecture, from the outset we felt it was important to collaborate with this context. Traditionally pubs are places that foster conversations about local issues, and the intention was to extend this to include discussions about cities and their communities. The former pub will continue its function as an ‘urban living room’ but now through exhibitions, talks, and community engagement.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

The project demonstrates what one can do within the existing built fabric and the practice looks forward to welcoming friends and collaborators into the new space. The studio retains many of the pub’s original elements, embracing its Victorian heritage and protecting its presence on the street corner. During the renovation process, original exterior tiles were uncovered and retained to reveal a layer of the building’s past which had long been hidden.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

An open dialogue is created by the series of large windows that reveal the inner displays and an externally facing meeting room that opens out towards the street. The insertion of a freestanding timber volume into a large void created by removing part of the existing ground floor provides a new platform and simultaneously creates an integrated storage system while allowing natural light to filter down to a workshop and lecture theatre.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain
Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

A double-height mirrored wall at the foot of the stairs alludes to a continuation of the interior facade of the Victorian windows and vaulted arches. A timber lattice structure forms four walls of shelves that wrap around the upper-level office space; a space for books, models, and drawings in a permanent of work. The timber walls also become desks that can be quickly converted into additional exhibition space or benches for a ‘theatre-in-the-round’. Below, the pub’s original vaults have been carefully restored to provide further exhibition opportunities for larger objects, lit from above as they would be in an intimate gallery.

Save this picture!
© James Brittain
© James Brittain

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:58 Milson Rd, Hammersmith, London W14 0LB, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Jonathan Tuckey Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitOfficesOffice buildingsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Milson Road Studio / Jonathan Tuckey Design" 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954663/milson-road-studio-jonathan-tuckey-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream