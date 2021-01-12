Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. House in Aokibashi / Shinta Hamada Architects

House in Aokibashi / Shinta Hamada Architects

Save this project
House in Aokibashi / Shinta Hamada Architects

© Ken'ichi Suzuki© Ken'ichi Suzuki© Ken'ichi Suzuki© Ken'ichi Suzuki+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartment Interiors
Kawaguchi, Japan
  • Architecture Team:Shinta Hamada Architects
  • City:Kawaguchi
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Text description provided by the architects. This is a project to renovate a room in an old apartment building facing the former Tokaido Kanagawa-juku. It was an impressive space with an open surrounding environment that could not be thought of as a central city area and a very bright interior space with natural sun light.

Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

When demolition work started, 47 years old rough concrete skeleton and a large girder that crosses the house appeared. The height under the girder is only 1.9m, which is the rule of this space that has been going on for 47 years, so we wanted to make use of that rule to create a new space that coexists with the old skeleton.

Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

First, we placed two private spaces at both ends of a complicated plan shape, and made a common space between them. The walls separating rooms were placed at 90 degrees to the outer walls. This created a feeling of openness to the outside and created a new rhythm of spaces inside.

Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

In addition, in order to make full use of the open environment of the corner room, we planned the storages and water areas on the side of the boundary walls to create a space that feels outside the window wherever you are. By planning floor heights on three levels, we created a feeling of natural connection from the highest private space to the common space and the lowest to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

By taking advantage of both the ever-changing surrounding environment and the unchanging old skeleton, we have created an ambiguous space that connects the inside and the outside.

Save this picture!
© Ken'ichi Suzuki
© Ken'ichi Suzuki

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Aokibashi, 1-chōme-14 Aoki, Kawaguchi, Saitama 332-0031, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Shinta Hamada Architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsJapan
Cite: "House in Aokibashi / Shinta Hamada Architects" 12 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954650/house-in-aokibashi-shinta-hamada-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream