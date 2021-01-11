House In Tamagusuku / Studio Cochi Architects

+ 29

Lead Architect: Toshiyuki Igarashi

City: Nanjō

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Okinawa Island, where the house is located, is at the southernmost of Japan. It connects Southeast Asia and Japan. It has a tropical-like climate, its history and culture were influenced a lot by South Asia and another countries. It has an original history and culture. We focused and planes based on the original Okinawan style and culture.

The site is located on a slope that extends from the northern hill, surrounded by lush nature. The south side is a little higher than the surrounding area and overlooks the fields and the Pacific Ocean that extends beyond. The building is different from the height difference that was originally on the slope. We also payed attention the beautiful natural environment, to ensure privacy using the height difference.

We made two large roofs with different heights that were put together to connect and to cover the site. Glass doors were then provided at appropriate positions as partitions inside and outside. The glass door can open and shut according to the seasons so you can enjoy all seasons thought these glass doors. The beautiful ocean and nature become pictures through this glass. It makes various spaces and “sequence”.

Our chief aim is to make an open, wind blown, deeply shaded space. Its has common style with old Asian building in tropical settings. This is one of modern Asian architecture's traits, which is to be equal to nature. This is the start line to abolish the category of between nature and architecture.

We used stone, wood, glass, soil, polished concrete and etc. Almost all materials are finished by human hands. These materials are hand-finished which has power as it leaves a human touch and brings architecture closer to nature.