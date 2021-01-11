Submit a Project Advertise
  The Diary House / DA VÀNG studio

The Diary House / DA VÀNG studio

The Diary House / DA VÀNG studio

© Minq Bui

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Sóc Trăng, Vietnam
  • Architects: DA VÀNG studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Minq Bui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Chaos Group, Dulux, Toto, Anfaco, Asiatic Solutions, Candivi, Trimble Navigation, Viet An
  • Lead Architect:Nguyễn Đắc Anh Quân
  • Interior Designers:Nguyễn Vũ Ý Nhi
  • City:Sóc Trăng
  • Country:Vietnam
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in Soc Trang city, which belongs to a small province in the Southwest of Vietnam. The client requests to build a comfy house at which his family can enjoy a resort lifestyle. Long and narrow size (6x45 meters) and long and dark hall are biggest problems of this construction. Therefore, those are things needed to be tackled first.

© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui
Plan and Section
Plan and Section
© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

There are three skylights inside the house to improve indoor air circulation, increase the amount of natural light and natural wind. These are essential elements to harmonize emotions of people living there. The house is divided into multiples blocks with different height to avoid the repetition in a very long space.

© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Being inspired of the image of a long diary with a series of life events and emotions, the architectures have built this house as a reflection of a person’s life story.

© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

Each corner contains a theme that initiates a unique feeling. Human feelings never end. They only transfer from one to another. So does the interior design of this house. When walking through each corner of the house, a person is able to experience different feelings and never knows when these feelings will end.

© Minq Bui
© Minq Bui

DA VÀNG studio
Cite: "The Diary House / DA VÀNG studio" 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954647/the-diary-house-da-vang-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

