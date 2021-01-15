Submit a Project Advertise
ISSN 0719-8884
Charred House / Rider Stirland Architects

Charred House / Rider Stirland Architects

© Adam Scott© Adam Scott© Adam Scott© Adam Scott+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: Rider Stirland Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Adam Scott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Havwoods, Maxlight, Exterior Solutions, Imperial Handmade Bricks, Plykea, Renka, Silestone
  • Lead Architect:Barry Stirland
  • Structural Engineer:Axiom Structures
  • Landscape Designer:Catherine Oliver
  • Party Wall Surveyor:H I Consultants
  • Approved Inspector:London Building Control
  • Contractor:Lenys Construction
  • City:London
© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

Text description provided by the architects. Much more than a simple extension, Charred House has been completely reconfigured and renovated at ground floor level, delivering changes that make a huge difference to the quality and enjoyment of life in the house. Internal spaces are now linked in a way that better suits modern living, and benefit from a strong connection to the rear garden, through an oriel window and glazed pivot door. Material choices are warm and tactile to create a relaxed and comfortable ambience. Externally, the extension is carefully composed so that the two-storey element follows the natural rhythm of the terrace, with stock brickwork referencing existing materials, charred timber offering a welcome counterpoint, and gold flashings adding a touch of personality.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

Connection to the garden is now immediate, and has led to more time spent outside – playing, relaxing, and planting. Inside, the dynamics of family life have been enhanced through being able to cook, play and eat all in the same space, with the flexibility to separate off the living room as desired. Thermal performance has been significantly improved, with the first floor study benefitting in particular, and becoming a significant asset through lockdown.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

The Clients are so happy with their retrofit home, and offered the following quote:

“Our favourite part of the project is the oriel window seat. The closest room to the garden used to be the utility so you only really looked out when doing the washing! Now on the window seat you feel like your floating right among the flowers. It's lovely when sunny but what we didn't expect was how fun it would be in a storm. It’s the perfect place to sit and watch the wind and rain batter against the glass. At night we can even look straight up and spot the local bats darting to and fro catching their dinner!”

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

With a net construction cost below £1,750/m2, the project delivers exceptional value, and demonstrates that a large extension is not necessary to make a big difference to the quality of life within a home – the net addition being just 9sqm.

© Adam Scott
© Adam Scott

Cite: "Charred House / Rider Stirland Architects" 15 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954589/charred-house-rider-stirland-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

