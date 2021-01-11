Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Theater Cafe / MPDStudio

Theater Cafe / MPDStudio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Temporary Installations
Pattaya City, Thailand
  • Architect In Charge:Gunn Adireksarn
  • Design Development:Montakorn Somboonnawin
  • Product Sourcing:Piyamas Srikraithai
  • Foreman:Buncha Somboonnawin
  • Assistant :Chatratiya San-Udom
  • Contractor:Pimtha Company Limited
  • City:Pattaya City
  • Country:Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. The installation is located at Wonderfruit Festival near Pattaya, Thailand. Wonderfruit is a festival which encourage, develop and innovate solutions for sustainable living. For the past 2 years, the Theater Stage was the setting for experimental music artists from all over the world.

Plan
Plan
In 2020, because of the pandemic, the stage is transformed into an all-day dining destination with a great view of the lake. The orientation of the stage is flipped. From what used to be the back of the stage becomes the front of the restaurant.

Sections
Sections

A 40 meters by 15 meters installation constructed from steel and wrapped with fishing nets weaves through the bamboo roof of the original structure giving shades to the people from the afternoon sun. The net is constantly moving by the wind, so the color red and orange are chosen to give a sense of an organic living creature.

One end of the installation is intentionally placed low enough to encourage people to touch and feel the texture the fishing net and think of how a simple material can create such a significant impact.

Project location

Address:Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Cite: "Theater Cafe / MPDStudio" 11 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954570/theater-cafe-mpdstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

