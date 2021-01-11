Theater Cafe / MPDStudio

+ 19

Architect In Charge: Gunn Adireksarn

Design Development: Montakorn Somboonnawin

Product Sourcing: Piyamas Srikraithai

Foreman: Buncha Somboonnawin

Assistant : Chatratiya San-Udom

Contractor: Pimtha Company Limited

City: Pattaya City

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The installation is located at Wonderfruit Festival near Pattaya, Thailand. Wonderfruit is a festival which encourage, develop and innovate solutions for sustainable living. For the past 2 years, the Theater Stage was the setting for experimental music artists from all over the world.

In 2020, because of the pandemic, the stage is transformed into an all-day dining destination with a great view of the lake. The orientation of the stage is flipped. From what used to be the back of the stage becomes the front of the restaurant.

A 40 meters by 15 meters installation constructed from steel and wrapped with fishing nets weaves through the bamboo roof of the original structure giving shades to the people from the afternoon sun. The net is constantly moving by the wind, so the color red and orange are chosen to give a sense of an organic living creature.

One end of the installation is intentionally placed low enough to encourage people to touch and feel the texture the fishing net and think of how a simple material can create such a significant impact.