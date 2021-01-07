Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for Part-Time ArchDaily Catalog Editor for 2021!

Call for Part-Time ArchDaily Catalog Editor for 2021!

Save this article
Call for Part-Time ArchDaily Catalog Editor for 2021!

ArchDaily is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our Materials & Catalog Team starting January 2021! 

Materials, products, and construction systems are constantly evolving and following new technologies, discoveries, and market trends. The ArchDaily Catalog Editor’s main objective is to increase our Catalog’s value proposal for readers and clients by curating information about materials and products. It is a part-time job for construction and technology fans anywhere in the world, interested in working in coordination with our commercial and editorial team. 

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

  • Applicants must be fluent English speakers with demonstrably excellent writing skills.
  • Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
  • The time load will depend on the number of requests willing to assume. Applicants must be able to dedicate 20 hours per week for writing, proofreading, and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
  • Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it in the form below.
  • Experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, and Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.

If you think you have what it takes, please fill out the following form no later than Monday, January 25, 00:00 EST. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications.

We will only contact potential candidates for follow-ups as we receive applications. Any submissions turned in after the due date of January 25 will not be considered. ArchDaily part-time editor positions are compensated.

  • Title

    Call for Part-Time ArchDaily Catalog Editor for 2021!

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    ArchDaily

  • Submission Deadline

    January 25, 2021 12:00 AM

#Tags

Architecture Competitions

This call for submissions was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Call for Submissions" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: Editorial Team. "Call for Part-Time ArchDaily Catalog Editor for 2021!" 07 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954561/call-for-part-time-archdaily-catalog-editor-for-2021> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream