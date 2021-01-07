Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Atami Tower House / Ashida Architect & Associates

Atami Tower House / Ashida Architect & Associates

Save this project
Atami Tower House / Ashida Architect & Associates
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta© Satoshi Shigeta+ 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Atami, Japan
  • Lead Architects:Masato Ashida
  • Design Team:Ashida Architect & Associates, Masato Ashida
  • Engineering:Ryoma Murata, Hirokazu Osaka
  • Construction:Daido Kogyo Company Limited, Shinichiro Hara
  • City:Atami
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

Text description provided by the architects. Atami Tower House is located on a steep site in Atami where it faces a beautiful view to the sea using reinforced concrete structure since it is strong to the vibrations generated through the coastal wind. With the beautiful ocean views the client wished to have the living room on the fourth floor and bedrooms on the lower levels shaping this tower form volume.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

It all started by forming a vertical tower arising to overlook the ocean of Atami from the fourth floor enhancing the beauty of its site. However the problem was, if only the fourth level were to cantilever the supports would not be strong enough to support the volume up in the air where the ground is sloped at the same time. To optimize and maximize the upper level the tower is shifted on each level meaning the supports will be scattered creating an open space on every level allowing the potential to expand in the future.

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

It is a compact and effective architecture adapting extremely well to the given complicated site. The interior exposes the raw material keeping it as simple and spacious as possible with large openings blending the boundary of exterior and interior s well as framing the view and allowing a large amount of natural light and heat to enter.  

Save this picture!
© Satoshi Shigeta
© Satoshi Shigeta

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ashida Architect & Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Atami Tower House / Ashida Architect & Associates" 07 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954556/atami-tower-house-ashida-architect-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream