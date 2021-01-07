Submit a Project Advertise
  Brazilian Houses: 21 Homes Under 100m²

Brazilian Houses: 21 Homes Under 100m²

Brazilian Houses: 21 Homes Under 100m²

Every architect has certainly already had the experience of designing a house throughout his or her career (or at least in university). Yet, developing a residential project with limited space, either due to physical restrictions of the land or a small budget, can be an interesting challenge while attempting to optimize the space, satisfy the architectural brief and provide maximum comfort to the future residents. With this in mind, we have gathered 21 Brazilian houses under 100 square meters along with their floor plans. Check out below:

Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima
Area: 25m²

© Mauro Goulart Fotografia
© Mauro Goulart Fotografia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Writer's Retreat / Architectare
Area: 31m²

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Box House / Alan Chu & Cristiano Kato
Area: 36m²

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

MINIMOD Catuçaba / MAPA
Area: 42m²

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

12.20 House / Alex Nogueira
Area: 45m²

© André Barbosa
© André Barbosa
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Purunã Observatory / Bruno Zaitter arquiteto
Area: 45m²

Courtesy of Bruno Zaitter
Courtesy of Bruno Zaitter
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Container Project / H²O Arquitetura
Area: 46m²

© Guilherme Rebelo
© Guilherme Rebelo
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Nica House Renovation / messina | rivas
Area: 50m²

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Elevated House / Venta Arquitetos
Area: 60m²

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Guesthouse Paraty / CRU! Architects
Area: 60m²

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Container House / Marilia Pellegrini Arquitetura
Area: 60m²

© Ruy Teixeira
© Ruy Teixeira
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Casa dos Caseiros / 24 7 Arquitetura
Area: 70m²

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Rio Bonito House / Carla Juaçaba
Area: 70m²

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Gutter House / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
Area: 74m²

© Alexandre Prass
© Alexandre Prass
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Casa do Bosque / David Bastos
Area: 74m²

© Tuca Reinés
© Tuca Reinés

House in Lauro de Freitas / Jamelo Arquitetura
Area: 78m²

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Capote House / ARKITITO Arquitetura
Area: 80m²

© Vivi Spaco
© Vivi Spaco
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL
Area: 90m²

© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Minimod Curucaca / MAPA
Area: 90m²

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

House of Owls / Alexandra Demenighi + Rodrigo Vargas Souza
Area: 94m²

© Mauro Goulart Fotografia
© Mauro Goulart Fotografia
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

House 3x33 / 23 SUL
Area: 100m²

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
