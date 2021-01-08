Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
View Ridge Residence / Heliotrope Architects

© Haris Kenjar

Houses
Seattle, United States
  Contractor:Dovetail
  Landscape:Nussbaum
  Structural:Swenson SayFaget
  City:Seattle
© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar

Text description provided by the architects. The primary design directive for this home was to capture abundant lake and mountain views afforded by the site while taking into consideration possible future development with the potential to impede the view.

© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar
Site plan
Site plan
© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar

The design solution places living spaces on the top floor, ensuring the view in perpetuity, and incorporates an elevator shaft allowing for aging in place. Formally, the three levels are shifted rather than stacked neatly on top of one another. This strategy reduces the apparent scale of the home, provides a dramatic covered entry experience, and creates a roof terrace off of the living/dining spaces.

© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar

Garage and support spaces are placed below-grade, with the second-floor entry flush with a grade at the high portion of the site. The 15ft elevation change from sidewalk to the front door is mitigated by generous stairs, broken up by a garden space and gateway signifying a transition from public to private realms. Significant existing trees and shrubs were leveraged in the design, creating a rich entry experience and a strong connection to nature from both the entry and upper floor.

© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar

The home’s strong street presence and bold modernity respond to a neighborhood context rich with excellent examples of mid-century modern architecture.

© Haris Kenjar
© Haris Kenjar

Heliotrope Architects
Houses
Cite: "View Ridge Residence / Heliotrope Architects" 08 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

