Papyrus Flagship Store / WGNB

Save this project
© Yongjoon Choi

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Retail Interiors
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: WGNB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Viabizzuno, Miicon
  • Architect In Charge:Jonghwan Baek, Dohan Kim, Jonghyeon Shin
  • Design Team:Yonghyeon Kwon
  • City:Yongsan-gu
  • Country:South Korea
© Yongjoon Choi
Building ideal structures for different environments. This is a story about glasses, not architecture.

© Yongjoon Choi
Plan
Plan
© Yongjoon Choi
The design of Papyrus flagship store at Nineone Hannam began with thoughts that glasses are similar to architecture. The fundamental of both eyewear and architecture lie upon the idea that building ideal structures for different environments.

© Yongjoon Choi
Illustration 02
Illustration 02

In this sense, we created an ideal structure for the space by combining both functional fixture and aesthetic objects. A set of these steel structure is covered in red-colored stainless steel with a contrasting soft surface of suede for displaying eyewear.

© Yongjoon Choi
And then, we used a contrasting blue color in the rest of the areas such as wall, floor and ceiling to intensify the red steel structure. Lastly, a set of new signature lighting fixtures by Viabizzuno in collaboration with WGNB is lighting up the space. 

© Yongjoon Choi
About this office
WGNB
