Papyrus Flagship Store / WGNB

+ 19

Architect In Charge: Jonghwan Baek, Dohan Kim, Jonghyeon Shin

Design Team: Yonghyeon Kwon

City: Yongsan-gu

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Building ideal structures for different environments. This is a story about glasses, not architecture.

The design of Papyrus flagship store at Nineone Hannam began with thoughts that glasses are similar to architecture. The fundamental of both eyewear and architecture lie upon the idea that building ideal structures for different environments.

In this sense, we created an ideal structure for the space by combining both functional fixture and aesthetic objects. A set of these steel structure is covered in red-colored stainless steel with a contrasting soft surface of suede for displaying eyewear.

And then, we used a contrasting blue color in the rest of the areas such as wall, floor and ceiling to intensify the red steel structure. Lastly, a set of new signature lighting fixtures by Viabizzuno in collaboration with WGNB is lighting up the space.