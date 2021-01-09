Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. HP House / Rakta Studio

HP House / Rakta Studio

Save this project
HP House / Rakta Studio

© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo© Mario Wibowo+ 26

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Cianjur, Indonesia
  • Architects: Rakta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, Dekson, Frans Setiabudi, Venus Tiles
  • Design Team:Vidor Saputro, Christian Halim, Franklin Winata
  • Clients:Mr. Hera & Mrs. Purie
  • Engineering:Vonny Valentina
  • City:Cianjur
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. The HP House is located in Cianjur city, West Java, Indonesia. The modern tropical design for HP house fits the climate and its surroundings, the house surrounds with mountains as it is one of best potential to be enjoyed with. The looks of the house is quite a combination of modern and tropical a lot of wood material, especially ulin wood applied on this house. For the first sequence, we are greeted with a view of green lawn with a pool on the right side of the house.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo
Save this picture!
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Facing the pool, the main attractiveness of this house is a spacious wooden porch deck with a wood ceiling to accommodate outdoor activities for family and friends gathering. To create the other sequence of a transition between outdoor and indoor elements into the house, we use the long hallway path made of the ulin wooden deck before we can enter the semi private of living and dining area of the house. An open plan area consists of living room, dining room, and pantry, with master bedroom are on the the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

The double volume on the living room create a spacious and high ceiling experience into the house. The rooms enclosed with transparent and translucent glass, sunlight shed into the living and bedroom, creating a good air circulation and natural light into the house. On the upper floor there are 2 bedrooms are placed, each room with a good view to the pool and garden, and also there is a functional room to work and study.

Save this picture!
© Mario Wibowo
© Mario Wibowo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rakta Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "HP House / Rakta Studio" 09 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954531/hp-house-rakta-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream