Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Octavia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Octavia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

Save this project
Octavia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

© Maureen M. Evans© Luis Garvan© Luis Garvan© Maureen M. Evans+ 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Houses
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Design Team:Pablo Pérez Palacios, Miguel Vargas, Jorge Quiroga, Hermann Tamayo
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. CASA OCTAVIA arises from the intention of transferring the values of the OCTAVIA brand to a lviing space. Values as natural, simple, clear and honest are taken into an architectural space where the user can live a unique accomodation experience in Mexico City.

Save this picture!
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan

Located in the Condesa neighborhood, one of the most consolidated and pedestrian – friendly urban areas of the city, the project seeks to respond to this neighborhood condition and join as another project with this urban and social character.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

At urban level is conceived as an element that opens up to the city and especially to the pedestrian, leaving the ground floor space free and with public character promoting enconunters between city and the guests.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

This public space has multiple configurations and controlled openings, from a extension of the street to a more defined space where they cand host different shcemes, from having a coffe and breakfast to becoming a store or simply a meeting place.

Save this picture!
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

An important part of the project is the empty space that takes the form of a side patio and that visually communicates with the outside. The built element in the other hand provides with textures in walls and floors emphasizes architecture with emptiness.

Save this picture!
© Luis Garvan
© Luis Garvan

The rooms are located in two blocks, one of them in them back part open to the patio and the other in the front part facing to the street with a wooden lattice filter that in besides providing privicy to the sreet, creates a play of light and shade and protects from the sun light.

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

Each room has it's own character. Leaving the largest one at ground floor, which in addition to the beedroom has a space that can be use for social activities or a second bed in the same room. Rooms facing the street have their own balcony facing the interior patio.

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

The roof was  thought as a public place away for direct contact with the city. A place with a more controlled relationship with the surrounding, controlled views of the neighborhoof and surrounded by nature.

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

Like and OCTAVIA , the project has a special care for the details and for specifics need of each users. 

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

Using only materials in their purest state, with an exquisite manufacturing they make it not only feel harmonious but at the same time timeless.

Save this picture!
© Maureen M. Evans
© Maureen M. Evans

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Octavia House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados" [Casa Octavia / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados] 06 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954517/octavia-house-ppaa-perez-palacios-arquitectos-asociados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream