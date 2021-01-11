Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the San Luis Potosí Territory

Save this picture! CP House / JAA. Image © César Bello

+ 13

San Luis Potosí has become one of Mexico's busiest destinations for both national and international tourism. Thanks to a population boom throughout the state, Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to designing residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

The state of San Luis Potosí is situated in the north-central region of Mexico, nestled between the states of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, and Zacatecas. With over 65,268 km² of land, it was the cultural border between Mesoamerica and Aridoamerica and was home to a vast array of cultures and customs. The state's capital city is San Luis Potosí and the state is a part of the Bajío-Occidente Alliance. It contains 5 federally protected areas administrated by the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (CONANP).

Residential

Save this picture! Cerrada de Cortés / Dcpp Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Casa Acill Atem / Broissin Architects. Image Cortesía de Broissin Architects

Save this picture! CP House / JAA. Image © César Bello

Save this picture! Casa DV / ze_Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de ze_Arquitectura

Save this picture! Casa EV / ze_Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Meade

Save this picture! Villa de Loreto House / Grupo Volta. Image © Carlos Galarza

Save this picture! Block House / a-001. Image Cortesía de a-001

Offices

Save this picture! Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR.estudio. Image © alberstudio

Religious Architecture

Save this picture! Cerro del Obispo Lookout / Christ & Gantenbein. Image © Iwan Baan

Institutional Buildings

Save this picture! College of Architecture Building San Luis Potosí / x-studio. Image © Iván Juárez

Community Centers

Save this picture! Las Margaritas Social Center / Dellekamp Arquitectos + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales + Comunidad de Aprendizaje. Image © TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales

Tourism

Save this picture! The Surrealist Garden of Edward James in Xilitla, Mexico. Image © Victor Delaqua

At ArchDaily, we cover the Mexican territory with our series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.