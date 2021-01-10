Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Rehabilitation of Duplex Apartment Bugio / AIA

Rehabilitation of Duplex Apartment Bugio / AIA

Rehabilitation of Duplex Apartment Bugio / AIA

© Carolina Delgado

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Apartments, Renovation
Lisbon, Portugal
  • Architects: AIA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1506 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Carolina Delgado
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Geberit, BRUMA, CIN, Efapel, FRANKE, Ikea, Pladur, Sanindusa, Clínica do Mármore, Glem, Mother Studio, Roca, Sanitana, Velux, Viúva C Ferreira Pires
© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado

Text description provided by the architects. The Bugio project consists of transforming the entire interior of a duplex apartment located on the top floors of a building that preceded the great Lisbon earthquake of 1755. As the apartment was small and the client wanted to maximize the number of bedrooms, one of the strategies was to reduce circulation spaces to the minimum possible, changing the entire interior organization in order to make the relationship between spaces more effective, but always preserving the characteristics of the original apartment.

© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado
Plans
Plans
© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado

Downstairs the existing kitchen was replaced by the bedroom, with the new kitchen occupying the central space of the house. The space in the living room was enlarged both horizontally and vertically, unifying all the original details of the wooden elements (friezes, doors, shutters, door trimmings, footers ...). With the discovery of the crosses of Santo André (wooden structure) forming a panel across the width at the top of the living room, almost like a large work of art, a game of sloping ceilings running through the apartment began, starting from the living room, going up the stairs to the top floor and then going through all of the divisions.

© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado

On the top floor, all spaces are organized around a central closet/shower, creating a rotating movement that only leaves the outside patio behind. Throughout the apartment, we always tried to take advantage of all the corners and all the existing niches, to create storage spaces, some with more and others with less direct connection to the main spaces.

© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado
Section
Section

© Carolina Delgado
© Carolina Delgado

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Sé, 1100 Lisbon, Portugal

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "Rehabilitation of Duplex Apartment Bugio / AIA" [Reabilitação de Apartamento Duplex Bugio / AIA] 10 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954514/rehabilitation-of-duplex-apartment-bugio-aia> ISSN 0719-8884

