World
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Villa Benthuizen / Arjen Reas Architects

Villa Benthuizen / Arjen Reas Architects

Villa Benthuizen / Arjen Reas Architects

© Luc Buthker© Luc Buthker© Luc Buthker© Luc Buthker+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Benthuizen, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Arjen Reas Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luc Buthker
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluk
© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker

Text description provided by the architects. For a young venturous family, we were able to design a house on a large plot in the heart of Benthuizen. The location is unique and very green, with an introverted character as an oasis surrounded by existing buildings and hidden from the public road. Within this oasis, we wanted to develop a home that both focuses on the connection between daily life and the green garden around the villa, as the value of this location with respect to the surrounded residents.

© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker
Plan
Plan
© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker

That is why we have designed the inside of the house with as many open connections as possible and integrated the outside of the house in a green location by means of materials and shape. The simplicity of the main shape of the house is strengthened with an extended shape, in which we have placed the entrance and the dining area. The roof continues and embraces the house as a veranda.

© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker

The material used for the main shape is thatch, which runs vertically down from the rooftop and looks like a warm blanket over the house. The second material we choose is black wood with an open ventilated structure. Both materials together provide a natural contrast and a perfect integration of the house in its context.

© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker

On the ground floor, we created different spaces for different parts of the program, which make contact by open connections. Besides the main living area, we created a separate TV/playroom to create space for the whole family without bothering each other. On the first floor, there are multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, which are connected in the corridor with the living area downstairs via a staircase and a custom slide.

© Luc Buthker
© Luc Buthker

Arjen Reas Architects
Office

Cite: "Villa Benthuizen / Arjen Reas Architects" 08 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954447/villa-benthuizen-arjen-reas-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

