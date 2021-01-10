Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. France
  5. Health Center Jugon Les Lacs / Violi Architecte

Health Center Jugon Les Lacs / Violi Architecte

Save this project
Health Center Jugon Les Lacs / Violi Architecte

© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold© Pascal Léopold+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare Center
Jugon-les-Lacs-Commune-Nouvelle, France
  • Lead Architects:François Violi
  • Design Team:Violi Architecte
  • Clients:Commune deJugon Les Lacs
  • City:Jugon-les-Lacs-Commune-Nouvelle
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the town of Jugon-Les-Lacs (22) in the Quatre Routes  area. Located on the edge of Nationale 176, near the Ophtalmological Center, the proposed Health Center accomodates five general practitioners and a midwife’s practice.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

The client plans to have a single, rectangular volume on the plot, which extends from limit to limit (East-West). This North-South orientation allows control over solar energy via bioclimatic architecture.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

The building is a low-rise structure (4.00m) that blends in with the surrounding landscape. The general medical offices are the only part of the building that projects out from the main structure. The height contrast between the two highlights the entrance of the general medical care section, with the midwife practice occupying a discreet, separate entrance. The unitary and monolithic character of the project contrasts with the transparency provided by perforated metal cladding.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

The organizational plan of the health care facility is simple. The reception is located at the center of the project and gives direct access to the medical secretaries, who will refer patients to appropriate waiting room. North are the consultations area, which open onto patios. Their role is twofold : to provide maximum natural light in the practitioner rooms, while ensuring patient privacy, made possible by a « filter wall » placed on the north facade.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

South are the waiting areas, overlooking landscape. Designed as alcoves, each doctor has their own waiting room. Patient flow is the backbone of the project, keeping treatment rooms distanced from waiting rooms. Finally, the common area is located upstairs. This area will be a sanctuary for the practitioners to rest and enjoy the landscape to the South.

Save this picture!
© Pascal Léopold
© Pascal Léopold

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Jugon-les-Lacs, 22270 Jugon-les-Lacs-Commune-Nouvelle, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Violi Architecte
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcarehealthcare centerFrance
Cite: "Health Center Jugon Les Lacs / Violi Architecte" 10 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954441/health-center-jugon-les-lacs-violi-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream