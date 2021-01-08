Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Boge Friggars House / Scott Rasmusson Källander

Boge Friggars House / Scott Rasmusson Källander

Boge Friggars House / Scott Rasmusson Källander

© Anna Sundström

Houses
Sweden
  Lead Architects:Christian Scott Rasmusson, Johan Källander
  Country:Sweden
© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström

Text description provided by the architects. Boge friggars is a small area with 5 summer houses on the island of Gotland. The solid wooden houses are situated by the shore of the Baltic sea. The exposed wooden construction and large windows floats above, reflects and blends into the rough and untouched landscape.

© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Plan
Plan
© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström

The houses have a solid and an open half. The solid one is private and contains bedrooms and bathrooms. Here you are surrounded and close to the trees and forest. The open half is public and programmed with LDK that overlooks the grass field and ocean.

© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström
Section
Section
© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström

Inspired by old timber houses and wharfs the architecture aims to be ealong-term and timeless.

© Anna Sundström
© Anna Sundström

Scott Rasmusson Källander
