C-Home / LOT-EK

Design Team: Virginie Stolz, Giuseppe Lignano

Structure Engineer: Silman, Eytan Solomon

Mep Engineer: FISKAA

Civil Engineer: Crawford & Associates

Architect Of Record: Steven Kratchman

City: Claverack-Red Mills

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. c-Home Hudson upcycles 40-foot shipping containers as a single-family home. Six shipping containers provide 1,920 square feet of living space on two levels.

The home features an open layout with living room, dining and kitchen on the ground level, and two-bedroom suites on the level above, each accessible by its own stair, each with full bathroom and walk-in closet.

Large glass walls provide cross light and ventilation to all areas, with large decks to expand the open living space outdoor, into the back and front yards. An external stair provides access to the green roof and deck.