C-Home / LOT-EK

C-Home / LOT-EK

Claverack-Red Mills, United States
  • Architects: LOT-EK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1920
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Aundre Larrow
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ikea, McMaster-Carr, Miele, Runtal, Sugatsune, Toto, Corian, ELFA, Fagor, Malm Zircon
  • Design Team:Virginie Stolz, Giuseppe Lignano
  • Structure Engineer:Silman, Eytan Solomon
  • Mep Engineer:FISKAA
  • Civil Engineer:Crawford & Associates
  • Architect Of Record:Steven Kratchman
  • City:Claverack-Red Mills
© Aundre Larrow

Text description provided by the architects. c-Home Hudson upcycles 40-foot shipping containers as a single-family home. Six shipping containers provide 1,920 square feet of living space on two levels.

© Aundre Larrow
Plan - First floor
© Aundre Larrow

The home features an open layout with living room, dining and kitchen on the ground level, and two-bedroom suites on the level above, each accessible by its own stair, each with full bathroom and walk-in closet.

© Aundre Larrow
© Aundre Larrow

Large glass walls provide cross light and ventilation to all areas, with large decks to expand the open living space outdoor, into the back and front yards. An external stair provides access to the green roof and deck.

© Aundre Larrow

