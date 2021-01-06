Young Art Biennale InfoPoint / AB CHVOYA

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The temporary pavilion for the Biennale of Young Art in the courtyard of the Museum of Moscow was designed as an access point to all the projects of the Biennale in the city, and first of all to the projects of street art in the courtyard of the Museum. Our pavilion is a wooden bathyscaphe, and through its portholes one can carefully observe art outside.

A bench around the perimeter of the pavilion is also made for the convenience of observation in the warm season. Inside one may find everything needed to study contemporary art - an information point, a coffee point and a bookstore.

The faceted ellipse shape stems from materials available and the simplicity of construction. All furniture is cut from plywood according to architectural drawings.