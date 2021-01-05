Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  OO Home Studio / OO Studio

OO Home Studio / OO Studio

OO Home Studio / OO Studio

© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Lead Architects:Wara Jithpratuck, Jittinun Jithpratuck
  • Contractor:OKCON
  • City:Bangkok
  • Country:Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. Our own renovation project changed a typical 3-bedroom town house into a home-studio house. The main idea of the space design is creating a new house to be bigger and clearer, yet with more privacy.

© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot
Plans
Plans

Instead of keeping the existing extended kitchen in the back of the house, we decided to remove it and turned it into a little backyard for an elderly bedroom on the first floor. We also placed a new kitchen in front of the house next to the new front yard.

© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot
Sections
Sections

The staircase is rearranged to align with the bathroom and provide bigger space for bedrooms and the studio on the second floor. As well as allowing the cross ventilation flows from front to back. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf is designed to be a major component to the house, lining parallel with the stair and combining a TV shelf, air-conditioner space and also acting as a room partition.

Diagrams
Diagrams
© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot

On the second floor, to maximize the use of storage area on the upper part of the shelf, a perforated steel stair is added above the main staircase, allowing lights from the skylight get through to below. A little terrace on the second floor is added tp create a relaxing space, air condensing service and planting as well. For the new fence material, we decided to use aluminum lath to provide privacy for user but still allow natural ventilation to get through.

© Chitsanupong Ploythanachot

Project gallery

