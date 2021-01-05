OO Home Studio / OO Studio

+ 26

Lead Architects: Wara Jithpratuck, Jittinun Jithpratuck

Contractor: OKCON

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Our own renovation project changed a typical 3-bedroom town house into a home-studio house. The main idea of the space design is creating a new house to be bigger and clearer, yet with more privacy.

Instead of keeping the existing extended kitchen in the back of the house, we decided to remove it and turned it into a little backyard for an elderly bedroom on the first floor. We also placed a new kitchen in front of the house next to the new front yard.

The staircase is rearranged to align with the bathroom and provide bigger space for bedrooms and the studio on the second floor. As well as allowing the cross ventilation flows from front to back. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf is designed to be a major component to the house, lining parallel with the stair and combining a TV shelf, air-conditioner space and also acting as a room partition.

On the second floor, to maximize the use of storage area on the upper part of the shelf, a perforated steel stair is added above the main staircase, allowing lights from the skylight get through to below. A little terrace on the second floor is added tp create a relaxing space, air condensing service and planting as well. For the new fence material, we decided to use aluminum lath to provide privacy for user but still allow natural ventilation to get through.