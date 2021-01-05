Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
House S / atelier N

House S / atelier N

© Kai Nakamura

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: atelier N
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  173
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Kai Nakamura
  • Architect In Charge:Hiroshi Nakamura
  • Design Team:atelier N
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villages and neighborhood relationships Based on the characteristics of the Japanese people, who are less involved with neighboring residents, this house aims to live comfortably while having a relationship with the external space.

© Kai Nakamura
The site area is 440.57㎡, which is quite large in the vicinity of Tokyo as a site for Japanese housing. A wooden frame is built so as to surround the entire site except the parking lot, and a courtyard is set up. The ratio of living space to courtyard area is equal.

© Kai Nakamura
Plan
Plan
© Kai Nakamura
The living room, bedroom, bathroom, etc. are arranged on the wooden frame that surrounds the courtyard, and there is a frame and a roof inside. There is an external place that has no use, and there is a margin.

© Kai Nakamura
By doing this, you can feel the entire site as a living space. Although it is a building that makes you wonder what kind of building it is from the neighborhood, it is actually a house where you can live openly.

© Kai Nakamura
Cite: "House S / atelier N" 05 Jan 2021. ArchDaily.

