Castignani House / Ebeca

Castignani House / Ebeca

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

Landscape Architecture, Houses
Argentina
  • Architects: Ebeca
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  195
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ALUAR ALUMINIOS, Adobe, CONSTRUHOME, DE VITO, De las Misiones, EBECA SRL, ELECTRICIDAD GRECO, Roca, Trimble, VASA DVH
  • Lead Architects:Augusto Castignani
  • Design Team:Esteban Lopez, Valentina Dentone, Fermin Jacobs
  • Clients:Augusto Castignani, Mauro Castignani
  • Engineering:Ing. Martin Pellegrini
  • Landscape:Antonio Castignani
  • Country:Argentina
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

Text description provided by the architects. The main idea of ​​the project is that the architectural piece integrates harmoniously within the existing pine forest on the site. The proposal of the study was the generation of a monolithic piece of concrete which was located within a clearing that is within the site. The client's search for the site was always clear in that sense, a summer home for the family within the forest.

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
Plan
Plan
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

From the beginning it was thought about the use of concrete as the only material in the whole project, black openings to frame the views towards the forest, a lot of transparency that allows that just by opening the carpentry one feels inside the forest. Faced with the homogeneity of concrete, wood plays an important role in achieving the right warmth in environments.

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

Within the functionality of the house, the spacious and integrated spaces in the social area were prioritized to be able to share them with the family and a corridor that gives access to the private area and services, ending with the access to the master suite.

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

The exterior gallery plays a fundamental role in the social life of the family, the premise was to have a space integrated into the covered social area that allows the interaction of both spaces, always maintaining the relationship with the forest and nature. For the orientation of the same, the views towards the sunsets in the fields of the city of Madariaga were taken into account.

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

A hole in the roof allows the views to be released towards the tops of the pines and in turn locates an outdoor living room with a fire pit to set the mood for evening gatherings. The main partition gives a compact image and once it frames the access and privacy to the social area and the gallery with its voids. It also houses a fireplace for winter family gatherings around it.

© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi
© Hugo Ariel Zaccardi

