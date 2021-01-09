Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation

Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation

Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation

Throughout history, sunshades--light-weight screens typically made of interwoven wooden reeds--have been the go-to method of sun protection and temperature control for dwellings across civilizations, especially those located in tropical and Mediterranean climates. While offering protection from the sun's heat and rays, sunshades also allow air to permeate, making them an effective and economical cooling system for interior spaces. 

Thanks to the efficiency and simplicity of rolling sunshades, these traditional mechanisms have been revived in many contemporary architectural projects that look to cut costs and save energy without sacrificing aesthetics.

Sunshades have even been incorporated into interior spaces, serving as convertible barriers between spaces that increase a dwelling's adaptability and flexibility. 

In this article, we highlight a series of projects from throughout Spain that incorporates sunshades as a traditional means of inhabiting modern living spaces:

18 Social Housing Apartments / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos

  • Location: Gavà, Barcelona (Spain)
  • Year: 2008

18 Social Housing Apartments / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia
House 1101 / H Arquitectes

  • Location: San Cugat del Vallés, Barcelona (Spain)
  • Year: 2013

1101 House / H Arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goula
House and yoga studio / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos

  • Location: Sant Cugat, Barcelona (Spain)
  • Year: 2015

House and Yoga Studio / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia
House in Barrio del Carmen / Hugo Mompó Architecture + Juan Grau

  • Location: Arneva, Alicante (Spain)
  • Year: 2015 

House in Barrio del Carmen / Hugo Mompó Architecture + Juan Grau. Image © Mariela Apollonio
Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes

  • Location: Palma, Mallorca (Spain)
  • Year: 2017

Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz
La Borda / Lacol

  • Location: Sants-Montjuic, Barcelona (Spain)
  • Year: 2018

La Borda / Lacol. Image © Lluc Miralles
El Cabanyal Residential Renovation / David Estal + Arturo Sanz

  • Location: Poblados Marítimos, Valencia (Spain)
  • Year: 2018

El Cabanyal Renovation / David Estal + Arturo Sanz. Image © Mariela Apollonio
Henche House / Taller Abierto

  • Location: Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
  • Year: 2018

Henche House / Taller Abierto. Image © Eduardo Mascagni Valero
Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura

  • Location: Alboraya​​, Valencia (Spain)
  • Year: 2018

Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura. Image © Daniel Rueda
Renovation of a village house / unparelld’arquitectes

  • Location: San Esteban d'en Bas, Girona (Spain)
  • Year: 2019

Renovation of a village house/ unparelld’arquitectes. Image © José Hevia
Cite: Maiztegui, Belén. "Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation" [Soluciones tradicionales en proyectos contemporáneos: Protección solar y ventilación mediante cerramientos enrollables de madera] 09 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954288/traditional-solutions-modern-projects-wooden-screens-for-sun-protection-and-ventilation> ISSN 0719-8884

