Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation

Throughout history, sunshades--light-weight screens typically made of interwoven wooden reeds--have been the go-to method of sun protection and temperature control for dwellings across civilizations, especially those located in tropical and Mediterranean climates. While offering protection from the sun's heat and rays, sunshades also allow air to permeate, making them an effective and economical cooling system for interior spaces.

Thanks to the efficiency and simplicity of rolling sunshades, these traditional mechanisms have been revived in many contemporary architectural projects that look to cut costs and save energy without sacrificing aesthetics.

Sunshades have even been incorporated into interior spaces, serving as convertible barriers between spaces that increase a dwelling's adaptability and flexibility.

In this article, we highlight a series of projects from throughout Spain that incorporates sunshades as a traditional means of inhabiting modern living spaces:

Location: Gavà, Barcelona (Spain)

Year: 2008

Save this picture! 18 Social Housing Apartments / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Location: San Cugat del Vallés, Barcelona (Spain)

Year: 2013

Save this picture! 1101 House / H Arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goula

Location: Sant Cugat, Barcelona (Spain)

Year: 2015

Save this picture! House and Yoga Studio / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos. Image © José Hevia

Location: Arneva, Alicante (Spain)

Year: 2015

Save this picture! House in Barrio del Carmen / Hugo Mompó Architecture + Juan Grau. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Location: Palma, Mallorca (Spain)

Year: 2017

Save this picture! Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes. Image © Luis Díaz Díaz

Location: Sants-Montjuic, Barcelona (Spain)

Year: 2018

Save this picture! La Borda / Lacol. Image © Lluc Miralles

Location: Poblados Marítimos, Valencia (Spain)

Year: 2018

Save this picture! El Cabanyal Renovation / David Estal + Arturo Sanz. Image © Mariela Apollonio

Location: Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Henche House / Taller Abierto. Image © Eduardo Mascagni Valero

Location: Alboraya​​, Valencia (Spain)

Year: 2018

Save this picture! Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura. Image © Daniel Rueda

Location: San Esteban d'en Bas, Girona (Spain)

Year: 2019

Save this picture! Renovation of a village house/ unparelld’arquitectes. Image © José Hevia

