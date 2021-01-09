Traditional Solutions, Modern Projects: Wooden Screens for Sun Protection and Ventilation

Throughout history, sunshades--light-weight screens typically made of interwoven wooden reeds--have been the go-to method of sun protection and temperature control for dwellings across civilizations, especially those located in tropical and Mediterranean climates. While offering protection from the sun's heat and rays, sunshades also allow air to permeate, making them an effective and economical cooling system for interior spaces.
Thanks to the efficiency and simplicity of rolling sunshades, these traditional mechanisms have been revived in many contemporary architectural projects that look to cut costs and save energy without sacrificing aesthetics.
Sunshades have even been incorporated into interior spaces, serving as convertible barriers between spaces that increase a dwelling's adaptability and flexibility.
In this article, we highlight a series of projects from throughout Spain that incorporates sunshades as a traditional means of inhabiting modern living spaces:
18 Social Housing Apartments / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos
- Location: Gavà, Barcelona (Spain)
- Year: 2008
House 1101 / H Arquitectes
- Location: San Cugat del Vallés, Barcelona (Spain)
- Year: 2013
House and yoga studio / Emiliano López & Mónica Rivera Arquitectos
- Location: Sant Cugat, Barcelona (Spain)
- Year: 2015
House in Barrio del Carmen / Hugo Mompó Architecture + Juan Grau
- Location: Arneva, Alicante (Spain)
- Year: 2015
Can Picafort / TEd’A arquitectes
- Location: Palma, Mallorca (Spain)
- Year: 2017
La Borda / Lacol
- Location: Sants-Montjuic, Barcelona (Spain)
- Year: 2018
El Cabanyal Residential Renovation / David Estal + Arturo Sanz
- Location: Poblados Marítimos, Valencia (Spain)
- Year: 2018
Henche House / Taller Abierto
- Location: Guadalajara, Castilla-La Mancha (Spain)
- Year: 2018
Impluvium Minora House / CU4 Arquitectura
- Location: Alboraya, Valencia (Spain)
- Year: 2018
Renovation of a village house / unparelld’arquitectes
- Location: San Esteban d'en Bas, Girona (Spain)
- Year: 2019
- Related Article:
Parasoles fijos y móviles: 10 protecciones solares para fachadas
Check out more Spanish architecture or even more articles and news about Traditional Architecture.