Caviar Cafe / Creative Crews

+ 12

Architect In Charge: Puiphai Khunawat, Ekkachan Eiamananwattana

Design Team: Creative Crews Limited

Collaborator: Altitudez Company Limited

Collaborators: Nova Asset Management

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The newly branded Caviar Café is a special little jewel at the center of the prestigious Nai Lert Park. The café is renovated from an existing gift shop within the food and beverages zone adjacent to Som Khit Alley.

The main intent is to immerse users in the abundant greenery of this unique downtown Bangkok oasis. Designed with a main free-standing island bar in the center, the venue can accommodate stage performances. The bar and seats are located such that guests’ views are directed away from the carpark and towards the lush greenery.

The materials selected are reminiscent of shimmering lights that shines through the foliage that surrounds. The floor is laid with polished dark granite embedded with silver grains. Counter walls are clad with hand crafted green concave marble tiles; which reflects lighting unevenly and distribute organic reflections onto surrounding surfaces, and topped with white glittered surface. The ceiling is lined with silver leaf. The reflective motifs extend even to the pearl serving spoons.

The caviar display box is designed as a simple understated sophistication, drawing inspiration from a jewelry box. It is equipped with cooling equipment to ensure no fogging and unwanted water vapor appear on the display glass. The design elements aim to accentuate the atmosphere of the space to compliment the overall dining experience.